Mission Councillor Jag Gill Announces Campaign for Mayor

Mission – Mission Councillor Jag Gill has officially announced his candidacy for Mayor of Mission in the 2026 municipal election (October 17).

NOTE: Mission Mayor Paul Horn has confirmed he won’t seek re-election this fall.

For the better part of the last decade, I’ve had the opportunity to learn from residents, business owners, community leaders, City staff, and my colleagues around the Council and Regional table.

Those experiences have helped shape my understanding of what Mission does well, where we need to improve, and what is possible when people work together.

Mission has given me a lot, and this community has shaped who I am. Serving this community and learning from the people who call Mission home has helped prepare me for this moment.

I’ve always believed leadership starts with listening. It starts with being prepared, understanding the details, doing the work, and making decisions based on facts rather than emotions.

One of the most important lessons I’ve learned in public service is that while we can’t control everything, we can control how we respond. We can make responsible decisions. We can plan ahead. We can focus on the issues that are within our ability to improve and deliver results that residents can actually see.

People want a city that works. They want safe streets, responsible decisions, a livable community, growth that makes sense and is tied to infrastructure, enhanced parks, support for local businesses, and a Council that remains focused on the issues people deal with every day.

Residents understand that a growing city requires investment. What they’re asking for is value. They want to see their tax dollars reflected in safer streets, better parks, improved infrastructure, and services that improve everyday life.

Mission is growing, and the decisions we make over the next few years will shape this city for generations.

I’m ready for that responsibility. Truthfully, I want that responsibility.

In the coming months, I’ll be releasing a series of videos outlining my vision and priorities for Mission, including parks and recreation, public safety, affordability, infrastructure, economic development, accountability, and community building.

Jag Gill Candidate for Mayor of The City of Mission

jaggill.ca