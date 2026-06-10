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Indigenous-led Police Accountability Unit Launches in BC

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Indigenous-led Police Accountability Unit Launches in BC

OKANAGAN SYILX HOMELANDS, WESTBANK —The BC First Nations Justice Council has launched a Police Accountability Unit (PAU) to assist Indigenous people affected by police violence, misconduct, or negligence, in B.C.


Responding to the disproportionate level of harmful police interactions experienced by Indigenous communities, the unit supports individuals navigating the complex system of police oversight processes, through free legal supports.

The PAU first launched as a pilot project in 2024 in response to a direct ask from First Nations communities to establish the service. The PAU has since taken on over 220 files, demonstrating the need for the Indigenous-led accountability support—now an official BCFNJC service.


The PAU advances Strategy 7: Stronger Oversight and Accountability of the BC First Nations Justice Strategy, aligning with BCFNJC’s mandate to improve justice outcomes for Indigenous people in B.C. The PAU is an independent program funded by the Law Foundation of BC.

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