For Abbotsford – New Community‑Led Food Charter Aims to Strengthen Local Food System 

Abbotsford – The Archway Food Justice Program, in collaboration with the City of Abbotsford’s Abbotsford ACCESS, Fraser Health, the University of the Fraser Valley’s Food and Agriculture Institute, and the Abbotsford School District, is proud to announce the launch of the Abbotsford Food Charter, a key milestone in advancing the City of Abbotsford’s commitment to creating a sustainable, equitable, and resilient local food system.

The Abbotsford Food Charter is a community-driven vision for a vibrant local food system where everyone can access nutritious, affordable, and culturally preferred food.

As the agricultural heart of British Columbia, Abbotsford plays an important role in regional food production and food security. This Charter affirms that food is a foundation for community health, culture, and resilience as well as the economy.

“The Food Charter is the result of extensive community collaboration,” shared Vicki Lin, Food Justice Supervisor.

“Through three community engagement sessions and an open online survey, residents were invited to share their perspectives on what a strong, equitable food system should look like in Abbotsford.”

A wide range of voices contributed to the development of the Charter, including community members, non-profit organizations, businesses, Members of Parliament, Fraser Health, educators, and the Abbotsford School District.

“The Abbotsford School District is proud to support the Abbotsford Food Charter and the shared vision it represents for our community,” shared Dr. Nathan Ngieng, Superintendent of the Abbotsford School District.

“Access to healthy, culturally responsive food supports student wellbeing and success, and this Charter reflects the power of community partnerships in building a stronger, more resilient Abbotsford.”

Building on community input, value statements were developed for the Abbotsford Food Charter that focus on the following core values:

Health and Wellbeing

Social Equity

Agriculture and Sustainability

Education

Culture

Community Economic Development

“This Charter is a powerful tool for collective action,” said Rebecca Thuro, Manager of Food Security.

“By clearly outlining shared values and priorities, it helps ensure that future food‑related initiatives reflect the needs and aspirations of Abbotsford’s diverse communities.”

On March 31, 2026, Rod Santiago, Archway’s Central Executive Officer, presented the Charter to Abbotsford City Council. In response, City Council issued a letter of support, affirming a shared commitment to strengthening food security in Abbotsford.

“Abbotsford is a very unique community, and that is largely because of the strength of its partnerships,” said Mayor Ross Siemens.

“Seeing organizations like Fraser Health, the University of the Fraser Valley, the City, and ACCESS come together and row in the same direction on something this meaningful is truly significant.”

“As I read the report, I recognized many of the ideas from earlier community discussions,” shared Councillor Patricia Driessen.

“It was encouraging to see those conversations reflected in such a clear and organized way in the Charter.”

With Council’s support, the ACCESS Food Security Working Group will work to identify and strengthen existing initiatives that align with the Charter, while also supporting the development of future food systems initiatives grounded in its values.

The partner organizations are now inviting members of the public to submit letters of support to help identify priorities and advance initiatives that reflect the Abbotsford Food Charter’s core values.

Community members can view the full Abbotsford Food Charter at FoodJustice.ca/Charter and submit a letter of support by emailing foodjustice@archway.ca