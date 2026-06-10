Amazing Musical, Questionable Title — Urinetown the Musical! – Secondary Characters – July 17 to 26 – Chilliwack Cultural Centre

Chilliwack – What happens when a city bans private toilets and charges citizens to use public amenities? Find out Urinetown the Musical, a brilliantly satirical musical comedy that turns conventional musical theatre on its head. On July 17 to 26, Secondary Characters presents this bold and irreverent story that spares no one and will have you enthralled from start to end!

Set in a dystopian future where a severe water shortage has led to a government-enforced ban on private toilets, citizens must pay to use public facilities controlled by the powerful Urine Good Company. When a young hero dares to challenge the system, a hilarious and thought-provoking revolution begins.

With a witty script, unforgettable music, and a sharp social commentary, Urinetown cleverly pokes fun at politics, corporate greed, environmental issues, and even the convention of musical theatre itself. Despite its unusual title, the show has become a beloved favourite among audiences for its humour and surprisingly relevant themes.

Secondary Characters is known for bringing high-quality community theatre productions to the stage, showcasing the incredible talent found throughout the Fraser Valley. This production of Urinetown promises soaring vocal performances, dynamic choreography, and plenty of laughs.

You can expect a truly special theatrical experience that balances comedy and commentary, creating an evening of entertainment that will leave you both laughing and thinking long after the final curtain call.

Urinetown the Musical is coming to the Chilliwack Cultural Centre on July 17, 18, 23, 24, 25, 2026 at 7:30 and July 19 and 26 at 2:00 pm. Tickets start at $32.25, and can be purchased at the Centre Box Office, online at chilliwackculturalcentre.ca, or by calling 604-391-SHOW(7469).