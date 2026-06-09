Mission RCMP Shut Down Abbotsford Drug Website Targeting Youth

Misison – Mission RCMP recently arrested three people and executed search warrants at two properties in Abbotsford, in relation to a website that was reportedly providing local illicit drug delivery.

In early 2026, Mission RCMP received a report from a 16-year-old and their parent that the teenager had purchased a quantity of psilocybin (magic mushrooms) and cannabis from a website, which offered same-day local delivery in Mission. Weeks later, a different parent came forward reporting that their teenager had also purchased psilocybin in the form of candy-named gummies from the same website. Due to the allegations that this website was reportedly selling drugs to minors, Mission RCMP identified it as a priority investigation for their Crime Reduction Unit.

Officers from General Duty and Mission RCMP’s Crime Reduction Unit carried out an investigation into the business throughout the Spring, and in May, search warrants were granted for locations on Spencer Street and on King Road in Abbotsford. Despite the business apparently being based in Abbotsford, investigators confirmed that they were delivering to Mission.

Searches of the Abbotsford properties were carried out on May 20, resulting in the seizure of numerous drugs, including the following (the presence of drugs in all products listed below still to be confirmed through lab testing):

Multiple packages of psilocybin;

Multiple packages of marihuana;

Over a thousand packages of edible marihuana products;

Over a thousand vapes;

Nearly 200 packages of edible psilocybin products.

On the same day that the search warrants were executed, police arrested two men – aged 49 and 34 years old – and one woman – aged 42 years old. All have since been released from custody while the investigation continues – which will include lab testing of the various products.