Chilliwack RCMP Snapshot – June 1 to 7 – Bear Spray, Assault, Missing Kids at Cultus Lake

Chilliwack/Cultus Lake – Chilliwack RCMP weekly snapshot from June 1 to 7:

Total call for service: 798

Property Crimes: 102

Crimes Against Persons: 64

Mental Health Calls: 46

Missing Persons: 24

Impaired Driving: 8

Weapons Call

Police responded to a report of a man allegedly holding what appeared to be a silver handgun. The man was also overheard saying that he had a gun. A coordinated police response on Yale Road located the man nearby on a scooter. He was arrested without incident. A can of bear spray was found in the area, but no firearm was located. The man was highly intoxicated and held in police custody until he was sober and able to make better choices.

Bear Spray Incident

A man and woman reported being approached by two youths on Charles Street and verbally confronted by them. During the interaction, as the man attempted to reason with the youths, he was reportedly sprayed with bear spray. The suspects fled on foot. The man was treated by emergency services for exposure and was reported to have no injuries beyond the effects of the spray. Video footage captured portions of the incident; however, the quality of the video was insufficient to assist with identification and the investigation continues.

Assault

Police responded to a report of a man involved in an altercation at a business property on Nowell Street, during which he assaulted a security guard. The man was detained at the scene and arrested upon police arrival. A search incident to arrest led to the discovery of a knife, suspected illicit drugs, and drug paraphernalia which were all seized. He was later released on conditions, including that he does not return to the property.

Assault Police Officer

A woman was arrested on Main Street after reportedly punching a security staff member after being removed from a nightclub. When police arrived and arrested the woman, she also assaulted a police officer during her arrest. She was held in police custody until she was sober and no longer a risk to others. Charges are being recommended against the woman.

Scooter Fire

An injured man attended the Chilliwack Detachment reporting that his scooter had been set on fire along a pedestrian path nearby on Airport Road. While the man was examining the scooter, the battery exploded, resulting in significant burns to his arms and face. Emergency services transported the man to the hospital for medical treatment. The Chilliwack Fire Department assisted in extinguishing the remaining fire. The cause of the fire is currently unknown.

Rollover on Highway

Police responded to a single-vehicle rollover on Highway 1. The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle was transported to hospital for a medical assessment. The highway experienced a brief lane closure. The attending officers noted signs of possible impairment from the driver and initiated an impaired driving investigation. The driver is expected to appear in court on a later date.

Multiple Thefts from Vehicle

Police received reports of multiple vehicle break-ins along Edward Street involving six vehicles. Several of the vehicles sustained damage as a result of the break-ins. The investigation remains ongoing, with the Integrated Forensic Identification Services assisting with examinations of some of the vehicles, and video canvassing being completed. Anyone with CCTV from the area between the night of June 4 and the morning of June 5 is requested to review their footage and contact police.

Mental Health Crisis

Police responded to reports of a distressed and agitated man in a hotel lobby on Yale Road. The man’s behaviour continued to escalate, requiring officers to intervene and safely de-escalate the situation. Paramedics provided medical intervention, and the man was transported to hospital where he was assessed for his mental health. No injuries were reported by anyone involved.

Seasonal Policing Activities

School Ditch Day

Officers conducted proactive patrols at Cultus Lake Main Beach after becoming aware of a “School Ditch Day” event circulating on social media. Several hundred youths were in the area and confirmed they were participating in the event. They also confirmed they were from a neighbouring City in the Lower Mainland. The group stayed for several hours and remained cooperative and well-behaved.

Assault

Police responded to a fight during a water event at Cultus Lake involving participants from visiting teams. Individuals reportedly struck each other with paddles, causing minor injuries. Investigators were faced with limited cooperation from those involved and the participants agreed to continue the event peacefully, with no further issues reported.

Breach

A man, well known to police, was arrested in the Cultus Lake area for failing to comply with a court‑ordered curfew. He was held in custody for a bail hearing.

No Insurance

A vehicle was issued a violation ticket for operating without valid insurance at Maple Bay.

Missing Children

Two children were reported missing from a campground at Cultus Lake. Officers attended and began searching for the children who were both located shortly after. They were returned safely to their parents and were unharmed, reporting getting lost within the large campground.

Theft from Vehicle

Police received a report of a vehicle break‑in on Willow Street that occurred overnight. The vehicle had been left unlocked, making it easy for the unknown suspects to get away with several hundred dollars worth of items. Video surveillance showed two male suspects attempting to enter several other vehicles in the area around the same time.