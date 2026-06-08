TeamUp / FIFA Foundation Mini World Cup Festival – Chilliwack – Tuesday June 16 – Townshend Park

Chilliwack – TeamUp, in partnership with the FIFA Foundation, is bringing together 200 children from 7 local schools for an exciting afternoon and evening of sport, connection, and community celebration at the TeamUp / FIFA Foundation Mini World Cup Soccer Festival in Chilliwack.

June 16 from 3:00 PM – 7:15 PM at Townsend Park



TeamUp works with children in underserved communities, using sport as a tool to create connection, confidence, leadership opportunities, and spaces of belonging. Many of the youth involved in TeamUp programming do not otherwise have access to organized sport opportunities.

The Mini World Cup Festival will provide children with a fun, inclusive, and memorable experience centered around teamwork, friendship, and play.

Festival Highlights

● Mini World Cup soccer tournament featuring 200 children from seven schools

● Opening Ceremony and Closing Awards Presentation

● Live DJ entertainment throughout the event

● Food trucks on site

● Snacks and dinner provided for participating children

● One-hour adaptive sports program for children with disabilities

● Potential appearance by a FIFA Legend