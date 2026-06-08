DriveSmartBC – The Wild West of E-Bikes and E-Scooters: Why Rule Abuse Risks Safety for Everyone

The friction on British Columbia roads, sidewalks, and multi-use pathways is increasing. The influx of website submissions reveals frustration from pedestrians, traditional cyclists, and drivers alike. This is a widespread behavioural problem: a growing wave of rule abuse, reckless operation, and a complete disregard for the shared rules of the road.

Many operators treat electric cycles and kick scooters as if the rules don’t apply, exempt from standard traffic laws. This baseline lawlessness creates a hostile environment for vulnerable road users, damages public support for green transit options, and triggers aggressive enforcement that impacts responsible riders. To restore safety, all road users must understand what constitutes legal, respectful behaviour on shared infrastructure.The single most frequent complaint in our submissions queue comes from pedestrians who feel pushed off community nature trails, waterfront pathways, and city sidewalks. Motorized vehicles barreling down pedestrian spaces at maximum speed create a severe risk of catastrophic injury.

The Sidewalk Ban: Under the B.C. Motor Vehicle Act, operating any cycle—electric or traditional—on a sidewalk is illegal unless explicit local municipal bylaws or official traffic signs permit it. Sidewalks are designed for foot traffic, strollers, and those with limited mobility, not high-speed motorized transport.

Under the B.C. Motor Vehicle Act, operating any cycle—electric or traditional—on a sidewalk is illegal unless explicit local municipal bylaws or official traffic signs permit it. Sidewalks are designed for foot traffic, strollers, and those with limited mobility, not high-speed motorized transport. Multi-Use Trail Etiquette: Multi-use pathways require shared responsibility. E-bike operators are legally obligated to yield to pedestrians, control their speed, and give clear audible notice (using a bell or a polite verbal warning) well before overtaking others from behind.

Multi-use pathways require shared responsibility. E-bike operators are legally obligated to yield to pedestrians, control their speed, and give clear audible notice (using a bell or a polite verbal warning) well before overtaking others from behind. Local Jurisdictions: While provincial law sets equipment standards, local municipalities hold the ultimate authority over who uses their parks and pathways. Cities across B.C. are actively tightening bylaws to restrict throttle-assisted devices from sensitive pedestrian trails to prevent conflicts.

Another layer of conflict occurs at city intersections and roadways, where some e-bike and kick scooter operators switch fluidly between behaving like a pedestrian and behaving like a motor vehicle whenever it suits them. This unpredictability confuses drivers and significantly increases intersection collision rates.

When you are riding an e-bike on a public roadway, you possess the exact same legal rights and responsibilities as a motor vehicle driver. This means operators are legally required to:

Obey all stop signs, yield signs, and traffic lights without exception.

Ride single file with vehicle traffic, rather than weaving between lanes or riding side-by-side with other cyclists.

Utilize standard hand signals to clearly communicate turns, lane changes, or sudden stops to surrounding traffic.

Equip the cycle with a white front light and a red rear light if riding between sunset and sunrise.

The confusion over e-bike capabilities is worsened by aftermarket modifications. Our feedback shows an increase in throttle-driven electric dirt bikes and modified cycles operating in neighbourhood bike lanes.

B.C.’s Motor Assisted Cycle Regulation explicitly states that a legal standard e-bike cannot have a motor exceeding 500 Watts, nor can the motor assist the rider past 32 km/h. Disconnecting motor governors, rearranging pedals to be useless footrests, or installing high-output batteries completely invalidates the machine’s status as a bicycle.

The moment an e-bike is modified to exceed these limits, B.C. law treats it as an unregistered, uninsured motorcycle. Operating one of these modified machines on public roads or paths carries steep fines—frequently exceeding 600 dollars—and may result in immediate vehicle impoundment by law enforcement. Solving this crisis requires a culture shift toward community accountability. Under-age riding is a primary point of friction, with children under 16 frequently observed operating throttle-assisted e-bikes on city streets. B.C. law explicitly states that standard e-bikes are restricted to riders 16 and older, while 14- and 15-year-olds are limited to lower-powered, throttle-free light e-bikes. Parents can be held legally liable and ticketed for knowingly permitting underage children to operate illegal machinery on public highways.

Ultimately, e-mobility devices are incredible tools for senior accessibility, green commuting, and community connectivity. However, the longevity of these options relies entirely on mutual respect. Reckless riding and rule evasion will only lead to heavier restrictions, mandatory licensing, and banned access for everyone.

While they look like similar green-transit options, stand-up electric kick scooters (e-scooters) operate under completely separate provincial rules. If you are using an e-scooter instead of an e-bike, keep these four unique restrictions in mind:

Location Restrictions: Unlike e-bikes (which are legal province-wide), e-scooters are only legal to ride on public roads, bike lanes and multi-use paths within participating municipalities under the B.C. Electric Kick Scooter Pilot Project . Riding one in a non-participating city is an immediate traffic offence.

Unlike e-bikes (which are legal province-wide), e-scooters are only legal to ride on public roads, bike lanes and multi-use paths within participating municipalities under the . Riding one in a non-participating city is an immediate traffic offence. No Underage Riders: E-bikes allow 14- and 15-year-olds to ride “light” models. E-scooters have no such exception—you must be at least 16 years old to step onto one. Minor children under 16 are entirely banned from operating them on public infrastructure.

E-bikes allow 14- and 15-year-olds to ride “light” models. E-scooters have no such exception—you must be at least 16 years old to step onto one. Minor children under 16 are entirely banned from operating them on public infrastructure. Lower Speed Caps: The motor on a standard e-bike can assist you up to 32 km/h. Legal e-scooter motors are strictly capped at a maximum speed of 25 km/h.

The motor on a standard e-bike can assist you up to 32 km/h. Legal e-scooter motors are strictly capped at a maximum speed of 25 km/h. Zero Seating: By B.C. legal definition, an electric kick scooter is a standing-only device featuring a platform for standing and handlebars. If an e-scooter features a seat or a sitting surface, it fails the pilot criteria and is treated as an illegal vehicle.

Electric vehicles offer unprecedented mobility freedom, especially for seniors, commuters, and those with physical limitations. However, maintaining this access requires compliance and trail etiquette.

Know the wattage of your motor, respect the age limits for younger riders, and lower your speed significantly when approaching pedestrians on shared pathways. Mutual respect is the only way to keep B.C. paths safe and accessible for everyone.

Story URL: https://www.drivesmartbc.ca/alternative-transportation/wild-west-e-bikes-and-e-scooters-why-rule-abuse-risks-safety-everyone

-- Tim Schewe Road Safety Advocate DriveSmartBC.ca