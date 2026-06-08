Chilliwack Cultural Centre’s Theresia Reid Appointed Chair of the BC Live Performance Network’s Board of Directors

Chilliwack – The Chilliwack Cultural Centre is proud to celebrate Operations Manager Theresia Reid on her appointment as Chair of the Board of Directors for the BC Live Performance Network, a provincial organization dedicated to supporting and strengthening the performing arts sector throughout British Columbia.

Theresia’s appointment recognizes her longstanding commitment to the arts, community engagement, and the development of live performance opportunities across the province. Having served the Chilliwack Cultural Centre for many years, she has been instrumental in fostering meaningful cultural experiences, building partnerships, and supporting artists and audiences alike.

The BC Live Performance Network connects presenters, artists, agents, and arts organizations throughout British Columbia, helping to ensure vibrant and sustainable performing arts communities in both urban and rural regions. As Chair, Theresia will help guide the organization’s strategic direction and advocate for the continued growth and success of the live performance sector.

“I am honoured by this opportunity and look forward to the ways this role will positively support the Chilliwack Cultural Centre and our community through strengthened sector relationships, advocacy, and knowledge sharing,” says Theresia. “It is exciting to be part of these conversations in ways that allow me to be part of positive change and meaningful impact, while still being able to participate in facilitating and creating art.”

Throughout her career, Theresia has been a tireless advocate for the arts, championing accessibility, artistic excellence, and community connection. Her leadership has helped position the Chilliwack Cultural Centre as a thriving hub for culture and creativity in the Fraser Valley and beyond.

The Chilliwack Cultural Centre extends its heartfelt congratulations to Theresia on this well-deserved appointment and looks forward to seeing the positive impact of her leadership on the provincial arts community.