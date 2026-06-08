B.C. Farmers’ Market Nutrition Coupon Program Continues in 2026 and Again in the Fraser Valley

Victoria/Fraser Valley – People in British Columbia will continue to have improved access to nutritious, locally grown foods through the B.C. Farmers’ Market Nutrition Coupon Program.

“Access to healthy food is one of the foundations of good health, and farmers’ markets are wonderful places where people can connect with local growers, support local businesses and enjoy the harvest of the season,” said Josie Osborne, Minister of Health. “The nutrition coupon program helps more people and families purchase fresh, local food at participating farmers’ markets, while supporting B.C. farmers and strengthening food security in communities throughout the province.”

The Ministry of Health has funded the B.C. Farmers’ Market Nutrition Coupon Program since 2012.

In 2025, the coupon program supported approximately 8,200 households through approximately 240 community partners across almost 100 communities in B.C.

The BC Association of Farmers’ Markets is a registered B.C. non-profit society that strengthens farmers’ markets, supports B.C. farmers and educates the public about choosing B.C.-grown products.

There are nearly five million visits to B.C. farmers’ markets annually.

The 2026 program is at capacity and no longer taking applications.

Abbotsford Farm and Country Market

Community Partner: Archway Community Services (Best for Babies, Community Kitchen, Community Connections for Seniors, Moving Ahead Program, Seniors Department, Food Justice), Lookout Housing and Health Society, Khalsa Diwan Society

Coast Valley Chilliwack Market at the Coliseum

Community Partner: Chilliwack Community Services, Streams Foundation Canada

Downtown Chilliwack Community Market

Community Partner: Chilliwack Community Services, Streams Foundation Canada

Langley Community Farmers Market

Community Partners: Encompass Support Services, Langley Senior Resources Society, Sources Langley Food Bank, YWCA Metro Vancouver- Fraser Gardens

Maple Ridge & Pitt Meadows: Fraser North Farmers’ Markets

Community Partner: Family Education and Support Centre, Fraser Health Authority: Enhanced Family Visiting Program

Mission City Farmers’ Market

Community Partner: The Linked Bridge, Mission Friendship Centre Society, SARA for Women, Mission Community Services Society

Port Coquitlam Farmers’ Market: Fraser North Farmers’ Markets

Community Partner: Westcoast Family Centres Society (Healthy Babies Program), Wilson Seniors’ Centre

To learn more about the BC Farmers’ Market Nutrition Coupon Program, visit: https://bcfarmersmarket.org/coupon-program/how-it-works/

To learn more about Community Partners who provide coupons, visit: https://bcfarmersmarket.org/coupon-program/where-it-operates/

Delivered by the B.C. Association of Farmers’ Markets, the B.C. Farmers’ Market Nutrition Coupon Program is a healthy-eating initiative that strengthens local food systems throughout the province by providing an additional source of income for B.C. farmers during the market season.