IHIT UPDATE – 2025 Homicide on McCrimmon Drive – Charges Laid

Abbotsford – UPDATE JUNE 8, 2026 – IHIT investigators diligently followed the evidence trail and, through a meticulous examination of the scene and forensic findings, were able to determine the circumstances surrounding the stabbing.

On June 6, 2026, the BC Prosecution Service approved one count of manslaughter against 36-year-old Jesse Chamberlain-Lohr of Abbotsford in relation to the homicide of Harvey James Lee-Bernick. Mr. Chamberlain-Lohr is in custody, and his next court appearance is on June 15, 2026.

Investigators believe this was a targeted and isolated incident involving parties who were known to each other. There is no ongoing risk to the public.

“IHIT investigators worked tirelessly to determine the exact role and involvement of a number of individuals who were identified at the outset,” says Sgt. Freda Fong of IHIT. “The laying of a charge is a significant step, and our thoughts are with Mr. Bernick’s loved ones as the court proceedings begin.”

A message from the family of Harvey James Lee-Bernick:

2026 IHIT Victim Harvey James Lee-Bernick June

“He is deeply missed and was loved by so many people whose lives he touched. His death has had an immense impact on our family, leaving a loss from which we will never fully recover. We remain hopeful that justice will be served.”

ORIGINAL STORY December 15, 2025 – Background: On December 14, 2025, at approximately 11AM, Abbotsford Police Department (AbbyPD) responded to a report of a stabbing at a residence in the 33900-block of McCrimmon Drive.

Upon arrival, officers located a 41-year-old man suffering from life-threatening injuries. Despite life-saving efforts at the scene and transport to the hospital, the man died from his injuries.

IHIT has taken conduct of this investigation and continues to work in partnership with the AbbyPD Major Crimes Unit (MCU), Forensic Identification Services (FIS) and the BC Coroners Service.

Update:

Police identified several individuals who were at the residence and a 35-year-old man was arrested in relation to this incident. Charges have not been laid, and a number of priority tasks are underway as IHIT investigators determine the man’s involvement in the stabbing.

The investigation is in the early stages, and initial investigation suggests this was a targeted and isolated incident with no ongoing risk to the public. Investigators are working diligently to determine the circumstances surrounding the death.

“The scene remains contained and you can expect investigators to be there for some time as we execute searches and interview all the witnesses,” says Sgt. Freda Fong of IHIT. “It is essential for us to determine the exact role and involvement of the individuals at the residence, and to corroborate those details.”

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is urged to call the IHIT information line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

ORIGINAL STORY – At approximately 11AM Sunday morning (Dec 14), Abbotsford Police Patrol officers responded to a report of a stabbing in the 33900 block of McCrimmon Drive.

Upon arrival, officers secured the area and confirmed the incident was confined to a residence in the area. Inside, they discovered a man suffering from life-threatening injuries. Despite lifesaving medical efforts of first responders, the man succumbed to his injuries at hospital. One man has been arrested at the scene.

The investigation is still in its early stages, and additional resources have been deployed to support efforts in uncovering the full circumstances surrounding this incident. The Abbotsford Police Department’s Major Crime Unit is transitioning the investigation to the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT), which will be providing further updates as the investigation advances.

Anyone with information related to this incident is urged to contact the IHIT Infoline at 1-877-551-4448.

Abbotsford Police File 2025-53604