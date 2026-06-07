Mission RCMP – Two Separate Missing Person Files

Mission – Mission RCMP are asking for the public’s help to locate two missing persons. These people are not related to each other, and their disappearances are not connected, however both have just recently been reported as missing.

Mario Adore is a 42-year-old man, who walked away from a care home in Mission on June 6, and has not returned. On a previous occasion, he walked all the way to Harrison Hot Springs, and so Mission RCMP are asking public throughout the Lower Mainland and Fraser Valley to keep an eye out for him. He is described as:

Caucasian male

42 years old

5 ft 6 in (167 cm)

Brown hair

Brown eyes

Slender build

Last seen wearing a light-blue shirt, and carrying a backpack

2026 Mission RCMP Missing Mario Adore

The other missing person being sought is 19-year-old Damien O’Reilly. He was last seen in Mission nine days ago, and his family has not heard from him since then. He is also known to travel throughout the Lower Mainland and Fraser Valley. He is described as:

2026 Mission RCMP 19-year-old Damien O’Reilly

Caucasian male

19 years old

6 ft (183 cm)

Brown hair

Green eyes

No clothing description is available for Damien.

Anyone who sees either of these men, or has information on their whereabouts, should call Mission RCMP, at 604-826-7161, or your local police.