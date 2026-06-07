Archway Soccer Watch Party Planned for June 12Abbotsford – in Downtown Abbotsford

Abbotsford – Archway Community Services is hosting a viewing of Canada’s international soccer game vs Bosnia-Herzegovina on Friday, June 12th from 11am to 3pm in the Archway parking lot on Montrose Avenue.

This free community event will feature a live outdoor screening of the soccer match and is intended to bring together families, youth, and community members in a safe and welcoming environment. Food from local vendors including the Pastry Portal, Master Chocolate and more will be available for purchase.

“We’re excited to bring people together to watch Canada’s first game,” said Murad Ahmed, Archway Immigrant Youth Services supervisor. “As an international sport, soccer can unite fans from around the world. Events like this have the ability to create memorable experiences for newcomers in our community.”

Archway staff first came up with the idea from a desire to create a fun and welcoming community gathering centered around a historic moment for Canadian soccer. With the support of local businesses and foundations, they were able to secure funding to host the event.

People are encouraged to bring their friends, flags, jerseys and energy as they cheer on Canada. Parking around the event is limited so attendees are encouraged to carpool, take public transport or give themselves time to find parking.

The event is free, but registration is required at Archway.ca/2026soccer. The event will be held in Archway’s back parking lot at 2420 Montrose Avenue.