Province Appoints Veteran Labour Mediator Vince Ready for 911 Call Taker Labour Dispute

Victoria (Canadian Press) – British Columbia Labour Minister Jennifer Whiteside has appointed veteran labour mediator Vince Ready to assist in collective agreement negotiations with the union representing 911 emergency operators.

Whiteside said in a statement on Saturday that Ready has been appointed as a “special mediator” under the province’s labour relations code as 911 call takers represented by CUPE Local 8911 and E-Comm try to come to a new collective agreement.

Whiteside said Ready’s work will last up to 10 days.

She said if a settlement can’t be reached in that time, he can issue “binding recommendations on all outstanding issues.”

Whiteside says she’s thankful to Ready to taking on the job, which had been requested by both parties to come to a deal.

The union, which represents more than 700 emergency communications workers in B.C., issued a 72-hour strike notice Friday after months of unsuccessful talks with E-Comm.

The union said in statement that it welcomes Ready’s appointment.

“We want to thank the government for recognizing the urgency of this situation and its assistance in appointing the special mediator and we are ready to move forward with this process,” said CUPE 8911 president Donald Grant.

The union said it won’t be taking any planned job action “at this time,” after members voted 95 per cent in favour or strike action last month.

It issued a 72-hour strike notice on Friday, but E-Comm confirmed that 911 services wouldn’t be interrupted as emergency dispatchers are essential services.

The employer said in a statement on Friday evening that it had put a “competitive offer on the table,” claiming it “aligns or exceeds many of the recently settled agreements within the public sector.”

It said the offer included better wages, including an hourly top-up for night and weekend shifts and improved annual mental health benefits. “We’ve made meaningful efforts to move negotiations forward and have put forth an offer that prioritizes both the employees who deliver these critical services and the public who depend on them,” said Greg Conner, a vice-president with E-Comm. “Our priority is ensuring uninterrupted service for the public while supporting our employees with a fair and sustainable collective agreement.”

The union said on Friday that negotiations had failed to address challenges faced by emergency call takers.

“With wildfire season approaching, the potential for extreme weather events, and increased summer demand, we are entering one of the busiest periods of the year for B.C.’s emergency communications system,” Grant said. “The time to address the staffing crisis facing B.C.’s 911 system is now.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 6, 2026.