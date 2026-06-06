Celebrating the New Splash Pad at Abbotsford’s Crossley Park – June 20

Abbotsford -The City of Abbotsford marks the completion of the new splash pad at Crossley Park and invite the community to a grand opening celebration on June 20 in partnership with Saputo.



Crossley Park, which is located on McAdam Road and Old Yale Road, across from the Abbotsford Recreation Centre is a beloved community park and the new splash pad will provide park users with a fun, interactive, safe and accessible way to cool down and enjoy the park during the hot summer months.



Designed based on feedback received from residents, and thanks to a $25,000 sponsorship by Saputo, the splash pad features a variety of fun and interactive features, including user-activated spray nozzles, tipping buckets, spray jets and fountains. The splash pad area also includes an accessible picnic table and bench seating that feature extra space for mobility aids, wheelchairs and strollers to make it more accessible to all users.



“Supporting recreation and the amenities, spaces and activities that connect us as a community is an important focus for City Council,” said Abbotsford Mayor Ross Siemens. “This new accessible splash pad will help bring people together and provide countless hours of summer fun for children and families in our community. We are grateful to Saputo for their generosity and partnership in helping make this project possible.”

The public opening celebration for the new splash pad takes place on Saturday, June 20 from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Residents are invited to enjoy a fun-filled afternoon featuring carnival-themed activities and entertainment for all ages, including a performance by the Bubble Guy, a balloon artist, face painting, and an inflatable slide for kids under 12. Go Play Outside will also be onsite with lawn games and an arts and crafts table. Mayor and Council will activate the splash pad at 2:40 p.m. to officially mark the opening of the new amenity.