New Business Report – Chilliwack Chamber of Commerce Named Canada’s Fastest-Growing Chamber

Chester NS/Chilliwack – The Chamber of Commerce Executives of Canada (CCEC) has officially recognized the Chilliwack Chamber of Commerce as the #1 Fastest Growing Large Chamber of Commerce in Canada for 2026. This is part of CCEC’s second annual ranking of Canada’s fastest growing Chambers, released June 4, 2026, alongside the 2026 Membership Trends report. 156 Chambers and Boards of Trade from every corner of this country participated, and when the results came in, the top spot in the Large Chamber category belonged to Chilliwack.

What the ranking measures

This is not an honorary title. It is grounded in real membership data gathered from 156 Chambers and Boards of Trade across Canada. The survey found that 67.3% of participating Chambers reported an increase in membership this year, with a national average retention rate of 88.8%. Those are strong numbers across the board, which makes ranking first among all Chambers with 700 or more members all the more meaningful.

Congratulations to every Chamber named in this year’s ranking. The health of the Chamber network across Canada is something worth celebrating, and we are proud to be part of it.

What this achievement really reflects

Membership growth does not happen by accident. It is not the result of a single campaign or a fortunate season. It is built slowly and deliberately, through trust earned over time, through programs that deliver real and consistent value, through events that bring people together in ways that actually matter, and through advocacy that makes businesses feel heard at a local, regional, and national level.

It also reflects something larger than the Chamber itself. Chilliwack is a city that is attracting people, drawing entrepreneurs, and giving established businesses the conditions they need to grow. When a business joins or renews with the Chamber, they are making a statement. They are saying they believe in this community. They are saying Chilliwack is worth investing in. This ranking is what that collective belief looks like when you put a number to it.

A big thank you to our members

This recognition belongs to every member who renewed their investment in the Chamber this year, every business that joined our network for the first time, and every person who attended an event, made a connection, referred a fellow member, or simply chose to keep showing up. You are the reason this is possible.

We see this community every single day, and what we see is a business community that is engaged, growing, and deeply committed to Chilliwack’s future. It is an honor to serve you, and we do not take that lightly.

From Leanna Kemp – CEO Chilliwack Chamber via Linked In: The Chilliwack Chamber of Commerce has been named the Fastest Growing Large Chamber of Commerce in Canada, among Chambers with 700 or more members, by the Chamber of Commerce Executives of Canada (“CCEC”)



Out of 156 Chambers from coast to coast, with a national average retention rate of 88.8% across the network, Chilliwack came out on top. First in our category. First in the country.



This is not something we take for granted. It is a direct reflection of what this business community has built together. Every renewal, every new member, every event attended and connection made contributed to this moment.

Chilliwack is growing, and its business community is growing with it. We are proud to serve a city that shows up like this.



Congratulations to all the Chambers across Canada named in this year’s CCEC ranking. It is an honour to be part of such a strong national network.



To our members: thank you. This one is yours.