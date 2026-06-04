Surrey Fusion Festival Returns July 18-19 with Soccer Theme, 54•40, and Punjabi Pop Artist Kulwinder Billa

Surrey – Surrey Fusion Festival returns to Holland Park on July 18 and 19, with the theme “One World, One Game,” celebrating global cultures and inspired by the excitement building around the world’s largest sporting event coming to the region. Presented by Coast Capital, the free event will feature more than 50 cultural pavilions showcasing food, music and traditions from around the world.

“Surrey Fusion Festival is a highlight of our summer calendar and a wonderful opportunity for residents and visitors to come together in celebration of Surrey’s diversity,” Mayor Brenda Locke said. “With this year’s theme, ‘One World, One Game,’ we’re celebrating the international spirit that the tournament brings, while highlighting the cultures that make our city so vibrant.”

This year’s headlining performances include Canadian rock band 54•40, known for “I Go Blind” and their induction into the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame, and Punjabi pop artist Kulwinder Billa, known for hits including “Tich Button” and “Pagal.” Also featured on the lineup are FIONN, a twin-sister duo with a No. 1 single on Canadian Alternative Radio and the Billboard Canada charts, and The Folk Turbanators, a Punjabi-Canadian group known for their high-energy performances.

“I encourage everyone to join us at Holland Park for a welcoming weekend full of music, food, and cultural experiences the whole family can enjoy,” Mayor Locke added. “This event would not be possible without the support of our presenting sponsor, Coast Capital, and I sincerely thank them for their continuous support for the past 19 years.”

Attendees can enjoy free live entertainment across eight stages, along with a Family Zone, Indigenous Village, marketplace, dance battles, and more. The Cultural Cooking Arena will host a youth cooking competition on Saturday and live demonstrations on Sunday.

Surrey Fusion Festival gratefully acknowledges the financial support of the Province of British Columbia.