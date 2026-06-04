IIO Concludes Investigation into an Incident on Yale Road Overpass in Abbotsford

Abbotsford/ Surrey — The Independent Investigations Office of BC (IIO) has now completed its investigation into an incident that occurred in Abbotsford on the morning of May 1, 2026.

Shortly before 11 p.m., officers responded to 911 calls about a woman outside the safety railing on the side of the Old Yale Road overpass above Highway 11.

Police spoke to the affected person in an attempt to get her to move inside the barrier, but at around 11:30 p.m., she fell from the overpass and suffered serious injuries. She was taken by helicopter to a hospital for assessment and treatment.

The IIO was notified shortly after the incident occurred and launched an investigation.

The chief civilian director has now reviewed the evidence collected by IIO investigators – including witness statements, a statement from the affected person, radio transmissions, medical and police records – and has determined that there is no connection between police actions and the woman’s injuries.

The IIO investigation is now concluded.