Celebrate the ‘Roots and Rhythm’ of Abbotsford on Canada Day

Abbotsford – The City of Abbotsford and Tourism Abbotsford invite residents and visitors to come together and celebrate Abbotsford’s ‘Roots and Rhythm’ on July 1 with a full day of vibrant activities, community spirit and entertainment for all ages.

The festivities kick off with the annual Canada Day parade along South Fraser Way starting at 11 a.m. Spectators can gather along the parade route and cheer on the participants and cast their vote for the People’s Choice Award by visiting the City of Abbotsford’s social media channels that day.

Following the parade, the community is invited to gather at Exhibition Park at the Main Stage at 1:45 p.m. for an engaging Canada Day drumming activity, leading into the official ceremony at 2 p.m. During the ceremony, Mayor Ross Siemens will present awards to the Canada Day T-shirt Design Contest winner Zakariyya Jaunbocus, a Grade 10 student from Abbotsford Senior Secondary, and recognize all parade winners.

Attendees can enjoy a wide variety of popular attractions, including hayrides, the Sports Zone, S.T.E.M Zone, Go Play Outside, the new RAD Torque Play Zone, and the always popular Unitech Slides. Additional activities include three exciting Dogwood Pacesetters Agility Dog Shows held throughout the afternoon, along with inflatables, face painting, and airbrush tattoos for families and children. Everyone can explore a diverse selection of food and beverage options from the Greater Vancouver Food Truck Festival, as well as browse the Mango Marketplace, featuring handmade and homegrown goods, open until 7 p.m.

To ensure an inclusive and accessible experience, an indoor Sensory Friendly Zone will be available inside the Legacy Sports Centre, staffed by Monarch House until 6 p.m. Free wheelchairs will also be available for use through the information tent.

The Main Stage will feature a diverse lineup of cultural performances throughout the afternoon. Evening entertainment includes live music from Ben Cottrill and Tyla Jones, The Cambree Lovesy Band and Danielle Ryan. Headlining the evening at 9 p.m. is award-winning B.C. country artist JoJo Mason, recipient of the 2026 BC Country Music Award for Video of the Year for his hit single, Gold.

The celebrations conclude with a spectacular fireworks finale (weather permitting), launching from the ball diamonds following the headlining performance. Attendees are encouraged to bring chairs and blankets to relax and enjoy the festivities throughout the day. Remember to stay sun-safe by wearing a hat and sunscreen, seeking shade when needed and bringing refillable water bottles to stay hydrated.

For the latest updates and tips to ensure a smooth and safe Canada Day experience, visit www.abbotsford.ca/canadaday. This webpage will also have a complete schedule of the day’s events along with an activities map and more information as July 1 approaches.