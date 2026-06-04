BC Review Board Grants Conditional Discharge for Child Killer Allan Schoenborn (VIDEO UPDATE)

Coquitalm/Merritt (With files from Aaron Sousa The Canadian Press) – The British Columbia Review Board has granted a conditional discharge for a man convicted in the brutal slayings of his three children.

Chairperson Geneviève Boudreau says Allan Schoenborn is to attend a psychiatric clinic for treatment and stay at the Forensic Psychiatric Hospital in Coquitlam, if ordered to do so by the board.

Boudreau’s written disposition says Schoenborn must also report any intimate relationships, he must be on good behaviour, and not possess or use any weapons or drugs.

In 2010, Schoenborn was found not criminally responsible for the stabbing and smothering of his three children — aged five, eight and 10 — at their Merritt home in 2008.

Schoenborn legally changed his name in May 2021 to Ken John Johnson, a move that led the B.C. government to pass legislation preventing those convicted of serious crimes from changing their names.

Boudreau’s disposition states it will be reviewable in one year’s time.

As expected, social media exploded with criticism over the decision.

From Family Advocate Dave Teixeria:

Brief history and update on the 3x child killer Allan Schoenborn and the BC Review granting the killer a conditional discharge even though he is still considered to be a threat to public safety. #bcpoli pic.twitter.com/3dcsgfBKBm — Dave Teixeira 🎧 (@davedotca) June 4, 2026

3x child killer Allan Schoenborn granted conditional discharge – a step closer to an absolute discharge. I still believe he is a ways away from an AD with the greater issue that he is still a risk to public safety. More on @cknw and @GlobBC this morning. pic.twitter.com/LnBBoZlvGh — Dave Teixeira 🎧 (@davedotca) June 4, 2026

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 3, 2026.