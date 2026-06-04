After 47 Years – Mission Logger Sports Competition Returns August 22

Mission – “hello, old friend” – Eric Clapton

After a 47-year hiatus, a community favourite is making its return this summer as the Mission Logger Sports Competition comes to Heritage Park for a unique spectator event that will entertain residents and visitors alike.

The revival of this well-loved local event reflects Mission’s deep forestry roots and the lasting significance of the Mission Municipal Forest to the community.

Managed by the City of Mission’s Forestry Department since 1958, the Mission Municipal Forest is one of the few municipally operated forests in Canada and remains an important part of Mission’s history and identity.

This free, family-friendly event will feature both professional and local competitors showcasing their skill, strength, and talent in a range of fast-paced logger sports events. Spectators can look forward to high-energy competitions including axe throwing, crosscut sawing, chainsaw disciplines, speed chopping, and more.

In addition to the competition, attendees will have opportunities to learn more about forestry in Mission through interactive booths and community engagement activities.

Family-friendly and open to all.

Event details:

Date: Saturday, August 22nd

Location: Fraser River Heritage Park

Cost: Free

Time: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Mayor Paul Horn – “Forestry is at the very heart of our community, so it is incredible to see the tradition of Logger Sports coming back to Mission. If people have not seen a logger sport event in the past, I hope they will check it out. It is always incredibly exciting and fun!”

Councillor Danny Plecas – “It’s great to see the the return of logger sports to the City of Mission, home of the first community forest in Canada.”