Abbotsford School Trustee Shirley Wilson to Run for Council in 2026 Fall Election

Abbotsford – Shirley Wilson, current Trustee and Board of Education Vice-Chair, has announced she will stand for City Council in the upcoming Abbotsford municipal election on October 17.



From her media release: After more than 20 years of public service as an elected School Trustee—supporting children, youth, and their families, and the broader community—Wilson is officially throwing her hat into the ring for a seat at the Council table.

“After six elected terms, I want to share my professional and elected experience, competencies, and skills across the broader municipality,” said Wilson. “Serving Abbotsford as a Trustee has been a humbling gift from the voters. I am prepared to serve at the city level, demonstrating the same trust, competence, and dedication that I have brought to our community for over two decades at the board table.”

Wilson supports the ongoing advocacy efforts for flood mitigation and trade infrastructure. She believes that the political and financial support required is long overdue and is looking forward to ensuring resilience. The devastating floods had a negative economic impact not only locally, but across the province and country.

Her key platform priorities include:

Responsible Fiscal Accountability

Safe Streets and Crime Reduction

o Community Unity and Support

o Community Unity and Support Sustainable Infrastructure and Development

o This includes expanded Recreational and Sporting Sites