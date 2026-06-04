2026 Valley Huskers Schedule Released, Children of the Corn Golf Tournament, Call for Billets

Chilliwack – As the new turf is going into Exhibition Field, some major announcements for the 2026 Valley Huskers:

The 2026 schedule is officially here. The Huskers season starts July 18 on the Island against the Westshore Rebels. The first home game (with the new turf!) is August 1 against the Langley Rams.

2026 Valley Huskers Schedule

The 4TH ANNUAL CHILDREN OF THE CORN GOLF TOURNAMENT

The Valley Huskers are teeing up for one of our biggest fundraisers of the year.

June 27 at Cheam Mountain Golf Course for a day of golf, community, and supporting the next generation of Huskers football. Tee Time is 9 AM.

Also – Billet families are needed in Chilliwack, Abbotsford, Agassiz, and Mission.

Billet families provide a furnished bedroom, meals, Wi-Fi access, and laundry for a player during the season. In return, you’ll become a crucial part of a young athlete’s journey, build lifelong connections, receive a monthly billet fee, and enjoy season passes to all Huskers home games for your household.