Update on The Linked Bridge – Formally L.I.N.C. – Long-term Inmates Now in the Community Society

Mission – From FVN August 2025 – No question that Sherry Edmunds-Flett was the driving force behind L.I.N.C. – Long Term Inmates Now In The Community. It was more than a passion. Anyone who knew her and/or worked with her, knew she was someone special.

Sherry passed away last summer and the shock waves rolled through the various recovery community’s.

L.I.N.C. has now evolved into The Linked Bridge.

They have released an update on where the group is now – from Facebook:

Our journey back….

When we lost L.I.N.C co-founder Sherry Edmunds-Flett last August, we were really left without direction.

And as we closed ourselves off to grieve, awful things began to happen.

We were robbed. Of literally everything. They took our tractor, tiller, weedwhackers, mowers, chainsaws, smoker, dehydrator, scales…the list is truly endless.

Then the RV parked on the farm was burnt to the ground.

When winter came, we knew we had to formulate a plan or walk away from this project forever.

And with that, The Linked Bridge was formed.

Legalities kept us from using the “L.I.N.C ” name but we felt drawn to a nod in that direction with the new name.

Because bridging the past with the present matters. Because a bridge from no where can take you somewhere. Somewhere food is plentiful, laughter is abundant and feelings are acknowledged and safe.

So reach out and please support us if you can. Volunteers desperately needed, donations graciously accepted and we’d happily take your spare garden tools off your hands.

We’re starting from scratch but walk with us as we re-create something amazing won’t you?

In closing, a HUGE shout-out to the City of Mission, Mayor and Council, Parks and Rec, Utilities and any other department we’ve come in contact with….your support is everything.

And lastly, to the Pastor and congregation of Saint Andrews United Church, you folks never turned your backs on us and “grateful” isn’t a big enough word.

LET’S DO THIS!