New BC Funding Supports Indigenous-led Violence-Prevention Programs Including Missing Persons

Victoria – New provincial funding will support Indigenous-led programs throughout B.C. focused on addressing violence against Indigenous women, girls and Two-Spirit+ people, including the development of a new Missing Indigenous Person Notification pilot project.

“It’s crucial that we work alongside Indigenous communities in B.C. to address violence and make communities safer,” said Nina Krieger, B.C. Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General. “Our government will continue working to achieve our shared vision, making our province a place where all people can live free from fear, violence and exploitation.”

Through the Canada-B.C. bilateral agreement to end gender-based violence, more than $3 million will be invested into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls and Two-Spirit+ initiatives. It includes more than $1 million for the Path Forward Community Fund and $600,000 to support the development of a Missing Indigenous Person Notification pilot project.

Missing Indigenous Person Notification pilot project

As part of the work to ensure the safety of Indigenous people in B.C., the Province is supporting the development of a pilot notification system for missing Indigenous people.

The system will be developed with Indigenous partners and discussions are underway to determine the participating Nations. System development will be informed by the perspectives of Nation members, including Elders and knowledge keepers, through the project leads in the pilot communities and the resulting system will be built with and for participating Nations.

Path Forward Community Fund projects

Since the Path Forward Community Fund was created in 2022, more than $22 million has been invested into community safety planning and capacity-building for Indigenous people through eligible organizations, such as First Nations, bands, tribal councils and Treaty First Nation governments, Métis chartered communities, Métis organizations and urban/off-reserve Indigenous organizations. The fund is managed by the BC Association of Aboriginal Friendship Centres and has supported more than 100 Indigenous-led community projects, including:

the Squamish Nation public safety task force’s community safety team and public safety phone line, which helps address violence against Indigenous women and girls

the Prince George Native Friendship Centre, which prioritizes immediate safety, long-term stability and integrated healing supports for individuals and families experiencing violence

the Loud Voice Society, which provides community linkages, outreach, program co-ordination, case management and group facilitation for individuals who have experienced gender-based violence

Path Forward Impact Report

The Province has released its 2026 Path Forward Impact Report, the yearly update to A Path Forward: Priorities and Early Strategies for B.C., the Province’s response to The Final Report of the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls.

B.C.’s Path Forward 2026 Impact Report outlines the progress that has been made to address the systemic causes of violence against Indigenous women, girls and Two-Spirit+ people in B.C., and highlights key actions the government is taking to continue its critical work. The key actions include continuing work under Safe and Supported: B.C.’s Gender-Based Violence Action Plan that sets out steps government is taking to prevent and respond to gender-based violence.

The release of the 2026 Path Forward report coincides with the seventh anniversary of Reclaiming Power and Place: The Final Report of the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls, which was released on June 3, 2019.

B.C.’s Path Forward includes 28 key mandate commitments that respond to the provincially relevant 231 calls for justice and demonstrate the Province’s determination to end violence against Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people.