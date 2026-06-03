Hope SAR Rescue Injured Hiker on the Hope Lookout Trail

Hope (Hope Volunteer Search and Rescue) – On Tuesday June 2, Hope SAR was tasked out to rescue an injured hiker on the Hope Lookout trail. This was one of those ankle injuries that can happen to the best of us, a misstep, unexpectedly uneven terrain, downhill fatigue, there are many ways a person can sustain an ankle injury.

As always, a call for SAR is free of charge. Hope Volunteer Search and Rescue are always happy to get you safely off the trail. With a crew of 11 members, the basket carry went smoothly and we made it out before dark.

Hope Volunteer Search and Rescue wish the subject a speedy recovery (and hopefully no one’s mosquito bites kept them up all night because they are vicious this year).