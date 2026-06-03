Skip to content

Hope SAR Rescue Injured Hiker on the Hope Lookout Trail

Home
SAR Search and Rescue
Hope SAR Rescue Injured Hiker on the Hope Lookout Trail

Hope (Hope Volunteer Search and Rescue) – On Tuesday June 2, Hope SAR was tasked out to rescue an injured hiker on the Hope Lookout trail. This was one of those ankle injuries that can happen to the best of us, a misstep, unexpectedly uneven terrain, downhill fatigue, there are many ways a person can sustain an ankle injury.

As always, a call for SAR is free of charge. Hope Volunteer Search and Rescue are always happy to get you safely off the trail. With a crew of 11 members, the basket carry went smoothly and we made it out before dark.

Hope Volunteer Search and Rescue wish the subject a speedy recovery (and hopefully no one’s mosquito bites kept them up all night because they are vicious this year).

2026 Hope SAR Injured Hiker June 2

Share This:

2026 Chilliwack Hoedown for Hospice

Exposure Events Chilliwack Expo 2026

Exposure Events Abbotsford Expo 2025

American Rock Legens Seger Fogerty RockItBoy Entertainment

RockIt Boy Entertainment Mr Crowley Ozzy Tribute 2026

radiodon11@gmail.com fvn@shaw.ca 604 392 5834

Community Futures

Unique Thrifting

fighter-vodka-deep-blue-distilleries

On Key

Related Posts