Chilliwack Soccer Star Jordyn Huitema Launches Skin Care Product Line

Chilliwack/Chicago – Chilliwack FC Soccer Star Jordyn Huitema has carved out a stunning career.

From her days with Chilliwack FC to the National Women’s Team ( and Olympic Gold Medal in 2021) to playing pro in Europe with Paris St-Germain.

Then women’s pro soccer NWSL, in Seattle and Chicago.

Now JORDYSKIN. From Instagram: Naturally Elite. Electrolyte Skincare. For Athletes by an Athlete.

VIDEO is here – https://www.instagram.com/p/DZISF3KOV0Y/

FVN reached out to Jordyn for more information.

2026 Jordyn Huitema JORDYSKIN Instagram

2026 Jordyn Huitema JORDYSKIN Instagram

From Chicago’s media release when she was acquired: Huitema began her professional career overseas with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), playing three seasons with the club and making 45 appearances between 2019-2021. In her second season with PSG, Huitema scored the third goal in the team’s 3-0 shutout over Dijon to secure PSG’s first league title. The forward was transferred to NWSL side Seattle Reign FC in 2022 and immediately began to make her mark on the league, eventually winning the NWSL Shield with the Reign and making an NWSL Championship appearance to close her first season stateside. Throughout her four campaigns with Seattle, Huitema started in 58 of her 70 regular-season appearances, scoring 10 goals, recording 4 assists and making the playoffs three times.

Internationally, Huitema came up in the Canadian youth national team system, beginning with the Under-15 team and went on to earn 2017 Canadian U-17 Player of the Year and 2018 Canadian U-20 Player of the Year honors. The Chilliwack, Canada, native made her debut for the senior Canada Women’s National Team (CANWNT) in 2017 at just 15 years old, making her the youngest player to appear for the senior national team at the time. Huitema made the rosters for the 2019 and 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cups and the 2020 and 2024 Olympic Games, winning gold with Canada in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Huitema most recently started in two of the CANWNT’s 2026 SheBelieves Cup matches, bringing her total national team caps to 96, with 43 starts, 23 goals and 7 assists on the international stage.

Huitema joined the Chicago Stars March 15 against Angel City FC.