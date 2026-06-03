Aldergrove Skating Club Received a $1,500 donation from CLAC (Christian Labour Association of Canada)

Aldergrove —Aldergrove Skating Club received a $1,500 donation from CLAC as part of the union’s Building Communities program.

The organization was nominated by Kyla Watson, who is a member of the Service, Health, Manufacturing, and Allied Workers Union, CLAC Local 501, employed by Bethesda Christian Association.

“The Aldergrove Skating Club is a non-profit organization that provides skating opportunities to local families at a reasonable price,” says Kyla. Based in Aldergrove, BC, the club has been operating since 1974 and offers year-round skating programs for all ages and skill levels. Their programs include learn-to-skate, synchronized skating, figure skating development, and private lessons with certified coaches, welcoming both beginners and experienced skaters.