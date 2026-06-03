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AbbyPD Searching for 16-year-old Ibrahim Haj Hamoud

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AbbyPD Searching for 16-year-old Ibrahim Haj Hamoud

Abbotsford -Abbotsford Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating 16-year-old Ibrahim Haj Hamoud.

Ibrahim was last seen at approximately 1:00 a.m. on June 3rd in the 32200 block of Peardonville Road. He is described as Middle Eastern, 5’4”, 92 lbs, with black medium-length curly hair and brown eyes. His clothing at the time of his disappearance is unknown.

Anyone with information about Ibrahim’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Abbotsford Police Department and reference file number 26-23566

2026 AbbyPD Searching for 16-year-old Ibrahim Haj Hamoud June

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