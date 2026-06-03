AbbyPD Appeal for Assistance in Locating Missing Person Robert Leyen – Truck Found in Lytton

Abbotsford – On May 27th, 2026, 66-year-old Robert Leyen was reported missing to the Abbotsford Police Department. At the time, he was believed to be driving his grey 2009 Ford Ranger. Abbotsford Police investigators immediately initiated an investigation.

On May 28th, Robert’s truck was located unoccupied by the Lytton RCMP at the Fraser Canyon Gateway sign along Highway 1 in Lytton, BC. Search and Rescue teams were deployed to the area in an effort to locate Robert; however, these search efforts were unsuccessful.

Robert is described as a 5’10”, 210 lbs, with a medium build, blonde hair, blue eyes, and he is noted to wear glasses. It is unknown what clothing he was wearing at the time of his disappearance.

AbbyPD is asking anyone who may have seen Robert in late April or throughout May, or anyone with information that could assist in locating him, to contact the Abbotsford Police Department at 604-859-5225.

Abbotsford Police File 2026-22475