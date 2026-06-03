Skip to content

AbbyPD Appeal for Assistance in Locating Missing Person Robert Leyen – Truck Found in Lytton

Home
Missing
AbbyPD Appeal for Assistance in Locating Missing Person Robert Leyen – Truck Found in Lytton

Abbotsford – On May 27th, 2026, 66-year-old Robert Leyen was reported missing to the Abbotsford Police Department. At the time, he was believed to be driving his grey 2009 Ford Ranger. Abbotsford Police investigators immediately initiated an investigation.

On May 28th, Robert’s truck was located unoccupied by the Lytton RCMP at the Fraser Canyon Gateway sign along Highway 1 in Lytton, BC. Search and Rescue teams were deployed to the area in an effort to locate Robert; however, these search efforts were unsuccessful.

Robert is described as a 5’10”, 210 lbs, with a medium build, blonde hair, blue eyes, and he is noted to wear glasses. It is unknown what clothing he was wearing at the time of his disappearance.

AbbyPD is asking anyone who may have seen Robert in late April or throughout May, or anyone with information that could assist in locating him, to contact the Abbotsford Police Department at 604-859-5225.

Abbotsford Police File 2026-22475

2026 AbbyPD 66-year-old Robert Leyen

Share This:

2026 Chilliwack Hoedown for Hospice

Exposure Events Chilliwack Expo 2026

Exposure Events Abbotsford Expo 2025

American Rock Legens Seger Fogerty RockItBoy Entertainment

RockIt Boy Entertainment Mr Crowley Ozzy Tribute 2026

radiodon11@gmail.com fvn@shaw.ca 604 392 5834

Community Futures

Unique Thrifting

fighter-vodka-deep-blue-distilleries

On Key

Related Posts