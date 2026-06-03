9th Annual Archway Charity Golf Tournament Opens Raffle and Auction to Public  – June 23

Abbotsford – The Archway Community Services Charity Golf Tournament returns for its 9th year on June 23, 2026, continuing its tradition of bringing the community together in support of vital local programs.

Members of the public are invited to participate in the online 50/50 raffle and auction.

Since its inception, the tournament has raised more than $535,000 for Archway programs and services that serve individuals and families across Abbotsford.

“We’ve seen incredible support from the community over the years, helping us raise more than $535,000 to date,” said Jacky Gill, chair of the Archway Golf Committee. “Together we’re looking forward to raise more funds to expand the impact of Archway’s programs.”

One of the programs highlighted during this year’s tournament is the Starfish Pack Program, which provides weekend food packs for over 750 children in 41 schools across Abbotsford.

“At Archway, we believe no child in Abbotsford should go hungry,” said Rebecca Thuro, food security manager at Archway. “Funds raised through this tournament help us keep our shelves stocked and ensure we can provide consistent, reliable, kid-friendly food for children who depend on the Starfish Pack Program.”

Proceeds from the tournament support a wide range of Archway initiatives, including Best for Babies, food security, services for seniors and immigrant youth.

“Supporting programs like these strengthens our entire community,” added Gill. “When we invest in people, we create a more connected and resilient Abbotsford.”

Returning for its sixth year as title sponsor, Sutton Group West Coast Realty continues to play a key role in the event’s success.

“Archway is an incredible organization that makes a real difference in the communities we serve,” said Mike Gibson, Realtor with Sutton Group West Coast Realty. “These programs improve quality of life for so many people, and we’re proud to support an organization that helps those who need it most.”

The online 50/50 raffle offers participants the chance to win up to $10,000 if all tickets are sold.

Auction items include curated gift baskets, kitchen and camping must-haves, local beauty, fitness and fun packages, dining out experiences and more.

Raffle tickets are available at Archway.ca/raffle, and the auction can be accessed at Archway.ca/auction. The 50/50 raffle sales close on June 23 at 7:00 p.m., followed by the auction at 7:30 p.m.

The event, presented by Sutton Group West Coast Realty and supported by the Abbotsford Canucks, will be held at Ledgeview Golf and Country Club.