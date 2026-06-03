$1M Private Donation to Abbotsford Regional Hospital Towards Upgrade of the Interventional Radiology Suite (VIDEO)

Abbotsford (Communications and Public Affairs Fraser Health) – People in the Fraser Valley now have better access to minimally invasive procedures with the opening of a modernized interventional radiology suite at Abbotsford Regional Hospital and Cancer Centre.

“This new interventional radiology suite brings advanced, specialized care closer to home, helping patients avoid unnecessary stress, long travel, and delays when they need treatment,” said Josie Osborne, Minister of Health. “As the Fraser Valley grows, the Province is strengthening the health care system so people can access the timely, high quality care they deserve.”

The modernized suite features advanced imaging technology that helps clinical teams see inside the body in greater detail, supporting more precise, minimally invasive care. This means patients can receive complex procedures locally, reducing the need to travel and helping them stay closer to their families and support networks during treatment.

“This newly renovated interventional radiology suite at Abbotsford Regional Hospital reflects the impact that strong partnerships and community generosity can have on care,” says Dermot Kelly, President and CEO, Fraser Health.

The modernization project, which included renovations and new equipment, cost $6 million, with $3 million provided by the Province, $2 million funded by the Fraser Valley Regional Hospital District, and $1 million from generous donors to the Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation.

“The Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation is deeply grateful to the James and Pamela Braun Family for their generous $1 million contribution toward the upgrade of the interventional radiology suite at Abbotsford Regional Hospital,” says Liz Harris, Executive Director, Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation. “Leadership gifts like this have a profound impact on patient care and help ensure our community has access to leading-edge technology, close to home.”