Expense Limits for the 2026 General Municipal Elections Available on the Elections BC Website

Victoria – Expense limits for the 2026 General Local Elections are available on the Elections BC website.
Expense limits for candidates
Expense limits for third party advertising sponsors
Expense limits for general local elections are calculated by the Ministry of Housing and Municipal Affairs, Ministry of Education and Childcare, and Ministry of Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation.
Abbotsford Council
|Abbotsford
|Abbotsford
|Mayor
|$128,740.12
|Abbotsford
|Abbotsford
|Councillor
|$65,201.92
Abbotsford School
|Abbotsford School District – SD34
|Abbotsford School District
|Board of Education Trustee
|$65,237.78
Chilliwack Council
|Chilliwack
|Chilliwack
|Mayor
|$79,840.84
|Chilliwack
|Chilliwack
|Councillor
|$40,478.19
Chilliwack School Trustee
|Chilliwack School District – SD33
|Chilliwack School District
|Board of Education Trustee
|$43,718.71