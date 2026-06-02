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Expense Limits for the 2026 General Municipal Elections Available on the Elections BC Website

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Expense Limits for the 2026 General Municipal Elections Available on the Elections BC Website

Victoria – Expense limits for the 2026 General Local Elections are available on the Elections BC website.

Expense limits for candidates

Expense limits for third party advertising sponsors

Expense limits for general local elections are calculated by the Ministry of Housing and Municipal Affairs, Ministry of Education and Childcare, and Ministry of Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation.

Abbotsford Council

AbbotsfordAbbotsfordMayor$128,740.12
AbbotsfordAbbotsfordCouncillor$65,201.92

Abbotsford School

Abbotsford School District – SD34Abbotsford School DistrictBoard of Education Trustee$65,237.78

Chilliwack Council

ChilliwackChilliwackMayor$79,840.84
ChilliwackChilliwackCouncillor$40,478.19

Chilliwack School Trustee

Chilliwack School District – SD33Chilliwack School DistrictBoard of Education Trustee$43,718.71

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