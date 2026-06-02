Skip to content

Exhibition Field Turf Replacement

Home
Construction
Sports
Exhibition Field Turf Replacement

Chilliwack – As of June 1, crews were tearing up the old dilapidated astroturf at Exhibition Field, in preparation for the new turf.

The Valley Huskers just completed their spring camp and hope to start main camp June 22.

Local crews told FVN that the deadline is doable, but could not confirm to a hard finish date.

The original plan was that after the July 1, 2025 Canada Day festivities, crews would swoop in and replace the turf in time for the new football season.

They hit a snag.

The Valley Huskers and Chilliwack Mayor Ken Popove told FVN: There is a product delay some to do with the upcoming FIFA World Cup games. So the plan is to install next summer (2026). Contractors simply could not do all the proposed projects on this current timeline.

2026 Exhibition Field Chilliwack – New Turn Installation – June 2
2026 Exhibition Field Chilliwack – New Turn Installation – June 2
2026 Exhibition Field Chilliwack – New Turn Installation – June 2
2026 Exhibition Field Chilliwack – New Turn Installation – June 2

Share This:

2026 Chilliwack Hoedown for Hospice

Exposure Events Chilliwack Expo 2026

Exposure Events Abbotsford Expo 2025

American Rock Legens Seger Fogerty RockItBoy Entertainment

RockIt Boy Entertainment Mr Crowley Ozzy Tribute 2026

radiodon11@gmail.com fvn@shaw.ca 604 392 5834

Community Futures

Unique Thrifting

fighter-vodka-deep-blue-distilleries

On Key

Related Posts

Exhibition Field Turf Replacement

Chilliwack – As of June 1, crews were tearing up the old dilapidated astroturf at Exhibition Field, in preparation for the new turf. The Valley