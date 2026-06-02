Chilliwack Mural Festival Announces 2026 Street Party Performers

Chilliwack – Chilliwack Mural Festival, presented by the Chilliwack Arts Council, has announced the lineup of performers for the free annual Street Party in Downtown Chilliwack on August 14 & 15, 2026. Musicians include Leo D.E Johnson, Blackberry Wood, Chopping Spree!, Peter Press Lee, and more. The Street Party will be hosted in Central Community Park and District 1881 in 2026, and runs from 6-9pm on Friday and 2-9pm on Saturday. It will feature entertainment, live art, food trucks, Sidekick Bevi Garden, and more. Additionally, there will be a ticketed, 19+ late-night show at Red Chillies Sports Bar on Saturday night.

“We’re thrilled to bring such a dynamic mix of performers to this year’s festival—from rock and soul to Latin folk, circus, country and beyond,” says Lise Oakley, Executive Director of the Chilliwack Community Arts Council. “Featuring artists from across the region, the popular Mural Cube, graffiti wall, and exciting new elements like Josh Conrad’s immersive installation, there’s truly something for everyone. We can’t wait to welcome the community for a vibrant weekend of free entertainment and creativity in the heart of Downtown Chilliwack.”

The Chilliwack Mural Festival showcases arts and culture in Chilliwack and celebrates ten murals that will be painted in 2026. This year, the Chilliwack Mural Festival’s Sasquatch Stage, mural cube, graffiti wall, interactive art and Sidekick Bevi Garden will be hosted in Central Community Park. The Sasquatch Stage, presented by Dogwood Monarch Lions, will feature lively rock, soul, and genre-bending bands, including Chopping Spree!, Wack, and The Imaginary Band on Friday, and Leo D.E Johnson, Peter Press Lee, Hyaenas, Wooden Horsemen, Emma Alves, Dana Sipos, and Retrofit on Saturday.

District 1881’s Thunderbird Stage, presented by District 1881, Algra Bros., and The Chilliwack Progress, will showcase local emerging musician MADDI K, Latin folk artist Yesenia Florez, and marimba band Robin Layne & the Rhythm Makers on Friday. Saturday will feature a variety of performances by circus band Blackberry Wood, beatboxer Poppa Nuge, plus live music from Colectivo Sur, The Hillbettys, SØURDØPE, BRASSTAX, and LIYVZ. Saturday will also feature busker performances at The Homemade Shoppe by local musicians Mad Rover, The Petersen Duo, RYA, Lkosi, Alexandrah Pahl and Adam Cebula.

The 2026 Street Party will showcase live painting of a Mural Cube in Central Community Park lot by Jacqueline Stuerzl, Taka Sudo, Madam Radical, and Surnoor Singh. There will be a 40-ft community graffiti wall, LEGO block printing, and interactive string art by Local Immigrant Partnership. Additionally, the park will display “{DE}Fragmented” — an immersive cultural installation by local artist Josh Conrad (Slow Studies Creative).

In addition to the free Street Party, the festival will host a ticketed, 19+ late-night concert at Red Chillies Sports bar from 9pm to midnight on Saturday, August 15, featuring local rock and country bands Thorne and Northern Darkhorse. Tier 1 tickets are $16 + GST and are on sale now here.

We gratefully acknowledge the financial support of the Province of British Columbia, Heritage Canada, BC Arts Council, the City of Chilliwack.