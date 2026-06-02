Chilliwack Man’s False Report – Claimed He Was Stabbed – He Actually Fell

Chilliwack – Chilliwack RCMP are advising the public that there is no ongoing risk following a reported stabbing that occurred on May 29, 2026, at a residence on Margaret Avenue (near RAN).

Police were initially contacted at 8 p.m. on May 29, 2026, after a man reported he had been stabbed outside a residence. Frontline officers attended Margaret Avenue and located the individual inside the home suffering from non-life-threatening injuries. He was transported to hospital for medical treatment.

As officers gathered and assessed evidence it became clear that the reported stabbing did not occur. Medical observations further supported that the injuries were not consistent with a stabbing. The injured man later admitted that his injuries were the result of a fall, and no one had caused his injuries.

“We acknowledge that misinformation has circulated on social media about this incident. All available evidence confirms that this was an isolated incident with no threat to public safety.” says Cpl. Carmen Kiener, “The Chilliwack RCMP remains committed to ensuring the ongoing safety of our community.