Chilliwack Curbside Collection Program Update: June 1 – Old Bin Pickup, Pink Bin, Missed Collections

Chilliwack (from City of Chilliwack Website May25, 2026) – Thank you for your patience as we continue to work with the contractor while they make adjustments with the goal to achieve consistent same-day curbside collection for all routes. The week of May 25, E360S will continue to operate additional collection resources.

This week is recycling, compost and glass collection for all zones. If you do not have a grey bin for glass, they are available for $5 purchase at City Hall in the Finance Department (8550 Young Road). More information about curbside glass packaging collection can be found on our website here.

Old Bin Pickup Extension to June 15

E360S has also added resources to the collection of old bins and green carts. Old bin pickup will be extended until June 15. Please continue to set out your old bins the weekday after your regular collection day. If more changes are made to the pick up days for old bins, the City will notify residents through a Chilliwack Curbside Collection App notification.

Pink Bin Delivery

Delivery of the pink flexible plastics bins and lids will begin late this week. These bins will be delivered by a different contractor from E360S and will not take curbside collection crews away from their routes. Flexible plastics collection will begin the week of June 22. Visit chilliwack.com/collection to view the collection schedule, find it in your Curbside Collection Guide, or on the Curbside Collection App.

Residents will be provided with one 57L pink bin and lid for flexible plastics collection. To maximize space inside your bin, bundle and compact flexible plastics inside a clear plastic bag (ex. a bread or produce bag) before placing them inside the bin. More information about curbside flexible plastics collection can be found on our website here.

Missed Collections

Please continue to report missed collection to E360S at chilliwack@e360s.ca or during business hours, call 778.860.3864. If you are unable to reach E360S, or if your materials have not been collected within three business days of reporting the missed collection to E360S, please contact the City’s Curbside line directly at curbside@chilliwack.com or 604.793.2787 (press 0 to speak to City staff).

To receive notifications about collections, download the Chilliwack Curbside Collection App or visit chilliwack.com/curbside.