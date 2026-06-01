The Annual Review Hearing for Allan Schoenborn (aka Ken John Johnson), Who Murdered His Three Children in Merritt (In 2008) – Scheduled for June 1 at Colony Farm

Port Coquitlam/Colony Farm/Merritt – It is an annual review and it always brings up passionate discussion.

The subject – Allan Schoenborn (aka Ken John Johnson)

UPDATE JUNE 1 – From family advocate Dave Teixeira: Lunch break at BC Review Board hearing. The 3x child killer is in the wrong program. He is taking up valuable resources from patients who WANT to get healthy and be part of the community. A conditional discharge should be denied and for the next year and he focuses on drug / alcohol programs, anger management, how to interact with women & children and job skills. Going for walks and having staff chauffeur him around because he does not want to interact with the public is counter to freedoms he is seeking the program he is in.

More to come.

UPDATE MARCH 26 2026 – From advocate Dave Teixeira who has been following this case from the start: The annual review hearing for 3x child killer Allan Schoenborn (aka Ken John Johnson) scheduled for 9am, June 1, 2026 at Colony Farm. Unsure what freedoms the killer is seeking.

Schoenborn has been held at the Colony Farm facility since 2010, when he was found not criminally responsible for the 2008 killings of his 10-year-old daughter and two sons aged eight and five in Merritt.

His ex-wife Darcie Clarke, who was tormented by the deaths and then the continuing court cases, died in May 2019.

#BREAKING annual review hearing for 3x child killer Allan Schoenborn (aka Ken John Johnson) scheduled for 9am, June 1, 2026 at Colony Farm. Unsure what freedoms the killer is seeking. For MEDIA, hearing is in person BUT you can also access via livestream. pic.twitter.com/msHAloGDSK — Dave Teixeira 🎧 (@davedotca) March 26, 2026

UPDATE January 2023 – The annual Review Hearing for Allan Schoenborn, who murdered his three children in Merritt in 2008, has has another date for review scheduled for February 17 at Colony Farm.

Schoenborn has been held at the Colony Farm facility since 2010, when he was found not criminally responsible for the 2008 killings of his 10-year-old daughter and two sons aged eight and five in Merritt.

He has tried for some form of travel and freedom a number of times since his conviction, including shorter unescorted leaves into the community in March 2020. That freedom was at the discretion of the Colony Farm director.

His ex-wife Darcie Clarke, who was tormented by the deaths and then the continuing court cases, died in May 2019.

2020 FVN story is here.