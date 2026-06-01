Lower Mainland/Fraser Valley BCSPCA Workers Vote 97.5% for Strike Action

Vancouver/Burnaby/Fraser Valley (Canadian Press) – More than 110 animal welfare workers across the Lower Mainland have approved using strike action in their labour dispute with British Columbia’s SPCA.

CUPE 1622, which represents workers covering Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley, says in a release that its members have voted 97.5 per cent in favour of strike action.

Union local president Annabelle van Rikxoort says talks have stalled after the last agreement expired in December, and nine rounds of negotiations have not yielded an agreement.

The union says wages, improved benefits and measures to address workplace burnout remain as major unresolved issues.

The union members work at animal hospitals and shelters, and as front-line staff, such as protection officers.

CUPE 1622 says it has also applied for mediation with the B.C. Labour Relations Board, and strike action would be a “last resort” to restart negotiations.

“Animal welfare workers regularly deal with neglected, injured, abused, and abandoned animals,” van Rikxoort says in the statement.

Most people never witness these difficult situations that can “take a toll” on staff, she says.

“Our members are seeking fair compensation and workplace supports that recognize these realities and help ensure experienced staff can continue providing the high quality of care animals deserve.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 1, 2026.