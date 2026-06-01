Local Author Ghazaleh Nozamani with Darci Reeves Share Powerful Story of Survival, Resistance, and Hope at Chilliwack Book-Reading Event – Saturday June 20

Chilliwack – Community advocate, tradeswoman, and nonprofit leader Ghazaleh Nozamani will host a public book reading event for her memoir, I Dared to Dream, by Ghazaleh Nozamani with Darci Reeves, on Saturday June 20th from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM at The Book Man in Chilliwack.

The event invites the community to hear the lived experience of an Iranian woman who survived torture and oppression under the Islamic regime and rebuilt her life in Canada through resilience, faith, and determination.

I Dared to Dream is a deeply personal story of survival, freedom, identity, and hope. Through the memoir, Nozamani shares her journey from imprisonment and fear to community leadership, advocacy, and empowerment in Canada.

“This book is not only about pain,” says Nozamani. “It is about courage, rebuilding, and the human spirit’s ability to dream even in darkness.”

Attendees will have the opportunity to:

Meet the author

Hear excerpts from the memoir

Participate in meaningful discussion

Purchase signed copies of the book

The event is free and open to the public.

Book Reading Event – I Dared to Dream

By Ghazaleh Nozamani as told to Darci Reeves

Saturday June 20

10:00 AM – 4:00 PM

The Book Man

Free Admission – No RSVP Required