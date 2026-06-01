Skip to content

Hope RCMP Thank Public for Tips – re: Items Stolen from Vehicles in Manning Park

Home
Crime
Hope RCMP Thank Public for Tips – re: Items Stolen from Vehicles in Manning Park

Hope/Langley/Manning Park – On May 18, 2026, Hope RCMP were alerted to a suspicious vehicle in the 19000 Block of Klassen Rd by a member of the public. Officers located a pickup truck that attempted to flee when they approached the two occupants. Officers were able to prevent the truck from leaving the area and both occupants were taken into custody. 

Several items believed to have been stolen from vehicles parked in Manning Park days earlier were recovered from inside the vehicle. A 30-year-old man from Langley is expected to appear in court at a later date and was issued numerous violation tickets under the Provincial Motor Vehicle Act.

“Receiving reports of suspicious activity is an important tool in preventing crime in our community,” says S/Sgt. Mike Sargent of the Hope RCMP. “This highlights the value of community members seeing something and saying something. We appreciate the public’s assistance in this matter.”

Share This:

2026 Chilliwack Hoedown for Hospice

Exposure Events Chilliwack Expo 2026

Exposure Events Abbotsford Expo 2025

American Rock Legens Seger Fogerty RockItBoy Entertainment

RockIt Boy Entertainment Mr Crowley Ozzy Tribute 2026

radiodon11@gmail.com fvn@shaw.ca 604 392 5834

Community Futures

Unique Thrifting

fighter-vodka-deep-blue-distilleries

On Key

Related Posts