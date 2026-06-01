Hope RCMP Thank Public for Tips – re: Items Stolen from Vehicles in Manning Park

Hope/Langley/Manning Park – On May 18, 2026, Hope RCMP were alerted to a suspicious vehicle in the 19000 Block of Klassen Rd by a member of the public. Officers located a pickup truck that attempted to flee when they approached the two occupants. Officers were able to prevent the truck from leaving the area and both occupants were taken into custody.

Several items believed to have been stolen from vehicles parked in Manning Park days earlier were recovered from inside the vehicle. A 30-year-old man from Langley is expected to appear in court at a later date and was issued numerous violation tickets under the Provincial Motor Vehicle Act.

“Receiving reports of suspicious activity is an important tool in preventing crime in our community,” says S/Sgt. Mike Sargent of the Hope RCMP. “This highlights the value of community members seeing something and saying something. We appreciate the public’s assistance in this matter.”