The amount of traffic law enforcement considered “enough” is a major point of debate in British Columbia, but safety experts generally agree that current enforcement levels are not high enough to curb the rising trend of bad driving.



There is no single numerical standard for “enough” enforcement. Instead, traffic safety metrics rely on outcomes. According to the BC Association of Chiefs of Police and road safety advocates like ICBC, enforcement is only considered sufficient when it acts as a reliable deterrent that actively drops crash, injury, and fatality rates. Right now, BC is seeing the opposite trend.



The issue stems from a combination of changing police priorities, driver psychology, and structural bottlenecks.

Why Enforcement Feels Insufficient in BC

The Decline of Dedicated Traffic Units: Over the last decade, many municipal police departments and RCMP detachments across BC have integrated traffic units into general duties. Because front-line officers are overwhelmed by property crime, mental health calls, and violent crime, traffic enforcement takes a back seat.

The “Probability of Detection” Gap: Road safety research from the University of British Columbia (UBC) shows that drivers change their bad habits only when they believe there is a high probability of detection. When drivers rarely see police cars or automated cameras on their daily commutes, they perceive the risk of getting caught as near zero, leading to the aggressive driving you see daily.

The High Cost of Bad Driving: From a financial perspective, insufficient enforcement is incredibly expensive. ICBC data confirms that claims payouts from preventable crashes—primarily caused by distracted driving, speeding, and high-risk maneuvers—directly drive up auto insurance premiums for every driver in the province.

What “Enough” Enforcement Would Actually Look Like

To achieve a true deterrent effect and clean up BC roads, traffic safety experts advocate for a multi-tiered approach:



Widespread Automated Enforcement (Speed & Red Light Cameras): BC currently utilizes a limited number of Intersection Safety Cameras that capture red-light runners and extreme speeders. “Enough” enforcement would mean expanding these automated systems provincially. Automated cameras operate 24/7, eliminate officer bias, and free up physical police resources for other high-priority crimes.

Dedicated, Ring-Fenced Traffic Teams: Separating traffic units from general police dispatch ensures that officers are strictly focused on road safety. These teams can then target known high-crash corridors during peak commuting hours rather than reacting only after an accident has occurred.

Stricter Immediate Roadside Sanctions: BC proved that strict enforcement works when it launched the Immediate Roadside Prohibition (IRP) program for impaired driving, which drastically reduced alcohol-related fatalities. Applying similarly strict, immediate vehicle impoundments for aggressive tailgating, street racing, and repeat distracted driving is what safety advocates consider the baseline for adequate enforcement.

These assertions regarding British Columbia’s traffic enforcement landscape, driver psychology, and collision trends are backed by official provincial reporting, insurance data, and public health research:



Decline of Dedicated Traffic Units & Police Priorities: The shift in municipal and RCMP enforcement allocations toward community safety priorities (such as violent crime and repeat property offenders) is tracked under the broader provincial Safer Communities Action Plan. Annual reviews like the BC Enhanced Traffic Enforcement Program Reports outline how targeted campaigns are restricted to specific “high-risk driving months” due to resource balancing across detachments.

The “Probability of Detection” Gap: Academic literature on driver deterrence—including specific studies on BC’s baseline traffic citation rates published via the University of British Columbia (UBC) Faculty Research Repository—demonstrates a clear link between a driver’s perceived local risk of getting caught and their likelihood to violate traffic laws. The data indicates that enforcement drops are associated with lower driver compliance.

ICBC Crash and Premium Data: Insurance trends, claim financial impacts, and annual crash numbers are derived directly from the public insurer. A recent ICBC Multi-Year Data Update notes that while injury crashes remained lower following the post-pandemic shift to the “Enhanced Care” model, total provincial crashes have climbed back up to roughly 307,400 per year, largely driven by distracted driving and record population growth.

Automated Enforcement (Intersection Safety Cameras): The deployment of automated systems and public perspective metrics are governed by RoadSafetyBC’s Automated Speed Enforcement Studies. This framework mandates that Intersection Safety Cameras remain stationary, operating 24/7 strictly at designated high-injury corridors.

Immediate Roadside Prohibitions (IRP): The success of strict roadside sanctions was established by the UBC Road Safety & Public Health Research Team, whose formal evaluations of the BC Motor Vehicle Act amendments proved that immediate administrative penalties successfully achieved a 52% reduction in alcohol-related fatal crashes across the province.

Story URL: https://www.drivesmartbc.ca/miscellaneous/traffic-enforcement-bc-it-enough-stop-dangerous-driving



-- Tim Schewe Road Safety Advocate DriveSmartBC.ca