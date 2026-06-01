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Abbotsford Police Arrest Prolific Offender in Aldergrove

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Abbotsford Police Arrest Prolific Offender in Aldergrove

Abbotsford – On June 1, Abbotsford Police officers attended the 3200 block of 273rd Street in Aldergrove to arrest a 37-year-old man known to police as a prolific offender in connection to an incident that occurred on May 25th.

On the morning of May 25th, AbbyPD officers observed the man operating a vehicle displaying stolen licence plates. Police followed the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop in an attempt to arrest him. During the attempted traffic stop, the man reversed into a police vehicle and fled the scene. No pursuit was initiated. The police vehicle sustained minor damage.

On June 1st, officers attended the man’s residence to arrest him. Additional resources were deployed to help ensure the arrest was carried out safely. Air 1 and the Lower Mainland District Integrated Police Dog Service also assisted in the operation. After a short time, the man was arrested without incident.

Police are recommending charges of Assaulting a Peace Officer, Flight from Police, Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle, Possession of Stolen Property, Driving While Suspended, and Driving While Prohibited.

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