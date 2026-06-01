6:30AM UPDATE – June 1 Traffic Nightmares – Rock Slide Snarls Highway 7 Near Agassiz, MVA Closes Highway 11 Between Harris and Clayburn

Fraser Valley – Its not a great way to start June.

5AM June 1 from Drive BC – The highway is at single lane alternating traffic near Dyke Road due to a rockslide. Traffic control crews are on scene. Use caution when passing. Expect delays.

Also

Highway 11 Full Road Closure

At approximately 12:14 a.m., the Abbotsford Police Department responded to a serious single-vehicle collision at the intersection of Highway 11 and Townshipline Road. Three individuals were injured, including one person who sustained life-threatening injuries.

Highway 11 is currently closed in both directions between Harris Road and Clayburn Road and is expected to remain closed for several hours while police, with support from The Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service (ICARS), conduct their investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the collision and has not yet spoken with police, or who may have dash camera footage, is asked to contact Abbotsford Police.