2026 Yarrow Days – June 5 to 7 – Pioneer Park

Yarrow – Celebrate the very best of small-town spirit at the 54th Annual Yarrow Days, happening the first full weekend of June in the heart of metropolitan Yarrow, BC.

From parades and pancake breakfasts to live entertainment, local vendors, and family fun… this is the weekend that brings our community together. There truly is no place like home.

See full weekend schedule with this Facebook link

Saturday June 6 10:00 AM

Parade!

The greatest small-town parade still going strong

Starts at Yarrow Community School (4595 Wilson Rd.)

Road closures from 9:30 AM – approx. 11:15 AM

Want to be in the parade? Register here: https://docs.google.com/…/1FAIpQLSebyVa879z7U0…/viewform