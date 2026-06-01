2026 MS Walk in the Fraser Valley – Raised Over $44K

Fraser Valley – JUNE 1 UPDATE from MS Advocate Kathryn Ferguson – $44,450 raised for the Fraser Valley MS Walk!

That's fantastic!. Every dollar raised helps make a difference. Congratulations to everyone who participated, donated, and supported the Fraser Valley MS Walk—what a wonderful achievement for a great cause!. — Kenneth S. Wilsbach (@wilsbach_s4853) June 1, 2026

ORIGINAL STORY – Connect with the MS Community on Sunday, May 31. Join them in-person at the 2026 Fraser Valley MS Walk or walk virtually from wherever you are. Every step fuels awareness, strengthens support networks, and drives research for over 90,000 Canadians affected by MS.

Douglas Park, Langley – 20550 Douglas Crescent , Langley (bandshell grassy area)

Event Check-in Time: 10:00 am

Opening Ceremonies: 11:00 am – Walk to Follow

Route Distance: 1.5KM or 3KM

FOR MORE INFORMATION, CONTACT Nadia Di Spirito: nadia.dispirito@mscanada.ca or 604-602-3207

Website info is here