Skip to content

2026 Anonymous Arts Show – Chilliwack Arts Council – Saturday June 6

Home
Arts and Entertainment
2026 Anonymous Arts Show – Chilliwack Arts Council – Saturday June 6

Chilliwack – Join the Chilliwck Arts Council for the Anonymous Art Show Buying Night on Saturday June 6 , from 7–9:30 PM at Myth Valley Studio, #101, 46230 Yale Rd, Chilliwack. (Next to Bravo Restaurant, the former Ann Davis Thrift Shop)

Free entry (capacity permitting).

Cash bar available with wine, beer, and non-alcoholic options.​

​The evening will feature silent-auction-style bidding on each piece from 7-8:30 pm, with bids closing at 8:30 pm.

The exhibit is open for public viewing June 7–13, with all unsold pieces available for $50.

All pieces are 8×8 inches and start at a $60 minimum bid — no maximum.

Artwork identities are revealed only when bidding is completed at 8:30 pm.

The highest bidder wins. Payment is due within 48 hours of the sale closing on June 13.

Pick up your purchased artwork at Myth Valley Studio between June 14–24, 2026. Unclaimed art becomes CAC property after June 24.

Website info is here

Share This:

2026 Chilliwack Hoedown for Hospice

Exposure Events Chilliwack Expo 2026

Exposure Events Abbotsford Expo 2025

American Rock Legens Seger Fogerty RockItBoy Entertainment

RockIt Boy Entertainment Mr Crowley Ozzy Tribute 2026

radiodon11@gmail.com fvn@shaw.ca 604 392 5834

Community Futures

Unique Thrifting

fighter-vodka-deep-blue-distilleries

On Key

Related Posts