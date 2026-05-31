Streams Foundation Volunteers Now Part of the Chilliwack BIA Downtown Ambassadors Program

Chilliwack (Streams/Zeeshan N Khan) – Streams Foundation volunteers are now part of the Downtown Ambassadors Program, led by the Chilliwack Downtown Business Improvement Association!

A big thank you to Trevor McDonald for this amazing initiative and all the support from local businesses. This is currently a four-month pilot project, with the possibility of continuing and growing in the future. If you see our volunteers/friends walking around the downtown area, please take a moment to say hello and show your appreciation. They are helping visitors, supporting local businesses, and proudly promoting our beautiful city of Chilliwack.

From Zeny Sylvestre (left in picture): Thank u its a very nice day we encounter people from different places just to come and visit our District 1881 some of them they come back already their 1st visit during Christmas and they said its amazing they are looking forward for coming Christmas . they love coming Chilliwack they feel they are in Europe