CPKC to Maintain Rail Operations Across Canada During IBEW Strike

Calgary (CNW) – Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSX: CP) (NYSE: CP) (CPKC) said on Sunday May 31, it has implemented contingency plans to maintain railway operations across Canada following the International Brotherhood of Electrical Worker (IBEW) Canadian Signals and Communications System Council No. 11’s rejection of CPKC’s latest contract offers.

The IBEW, representing approximately 300 Signals & Communications employees in Canada, launched a strike at 08:00 MDT Sunday, May 31. Safe and efficient rail service has continued.

After spending months bargaining in good faith, CPKC is disappointed that a work stoppage could not be prevented. CPKC has presented a fair and balanced proposal with wage and benefit increases consistent with collective agreements currently in place with all our other unions across Canada.

CPKC Rail rolls through the Fraser Valley on the North side of the river. This includes Agassiz, Ridge Meadows and onto to Vancouver.