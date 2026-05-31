Another Overnight Closure of Mission ER – May 31 to June 1

Mission – Fraser Health advises Mission and surrounding area residents that due to physician staffing challenges at Mission Memorial Hospital, we are implementing a temporary service interruption beginning Sunday, May 31 at 5:00 p.m. to Monday, June 1 at 8:00 a.m. The service interruption will begin at 5:00 p.m. to ensure all patients already in the emergency department can be seen by a physician before they end their shift at 11:00 p.m.

During the service interruption, emergency-trained nurses will continue to be on site and available to support walk-in patients needing basic care, assist with re-direction of care, and/or transfer patients with urgent needs to a neighbouring hospital.

Fraser Health is working closely with B.C. Emergency Health Services to ensure patients requiring a higher level of care are directed or transferred to an appropriate hospital emergency service.

Anyone with a life-threatening emergency, such as chest pain, difficulty breathing or severe bleeding, should call 9-1-1 immediately and will be transported to the nearest available and appropriate facility.

This service interruption impacts the Emergency Department only. All other services at Mission Memorial Hospital are available.

All other Fraser Health Emergency Departments remain open and have emergency physicians on site; however, high numbers of people seeking care and human resources challenges at many of our hospital emergency departments may lead to longer wait times for patients with non-urgent care concerns.